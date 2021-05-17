Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Brokerages predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) will post $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Tempur Sealy International reported sales of $665.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year sales of $4.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Loop Capital cut Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

In related news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $3,617,801.60. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $577,645.20. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,672 shares of company stock worth $7,164,624. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPX. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth $57,000. 23.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $37.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.65. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $41.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

