Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 215.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,818 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TME. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,169,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $15.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.90. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TME shares. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.19.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

