Tendies (TEND) Price Hits $0.0700 on Top Exchanges

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded down 58.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. One Tendies coin can now be bought for $0.0700 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tendies has a market cap of $525,505.32 and approximately $147,133.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tendies has traded 53.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tendies alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00086801 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00022759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.13 or 0.01335051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00064133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00116338 BTC.

Tendies Profile

Tendies (TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,905,977 coins and its circulating supply is 7,505,977 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tendies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tendies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.