TENT Hits One Day Volume of $251,370.00 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. TENT has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $251,370.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One TENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0862 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.03 or 0.00551624 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00200364 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.37 or 0.00265392 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00015227 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004655 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About TENT

TENT (CRYPTO:TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 35,342,100 coins and its circulating supply is 35,265,008 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . TENT’s official website is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

