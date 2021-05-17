TerraKRW Reaches Market Capitalization of $44.96 Million (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. TerraKRW has a market cap of $44.96 million and $351,761.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00088867 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.66 or 0.00450339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.86 or 0.00225244 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.44 or 0.01300190 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00042192 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 52,251,266,443 coins and its circulating supply is 52,250,537,335 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

