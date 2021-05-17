Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,464 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 3.0% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $55,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $207,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 186,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,684,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

TXN opened at $183.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $169.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.