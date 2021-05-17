Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Trimmed by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 2.2% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $63,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,846,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $180.48. The company had a trading volume of 68,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,765,817. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.57. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

