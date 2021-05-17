Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 917,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.7% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.10% of Texas Instruments worth $173,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Longbow Research upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $183.27 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The company has a market cap of $169.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.57.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

