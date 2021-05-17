Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Black Hills worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $67.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $71.34.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.02%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

