Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Globus Medical worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 19,694.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

In related news, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $8,680,931.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 295,543 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,311 over the last 90 days. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $72.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 78.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.34. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $73.74.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

