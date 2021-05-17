Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Semtech worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Semtech in the fourth quarter worth about $54,379,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,656,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,419,000 after purchasing an additional 462,314 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 909,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,554,000 after purchasing an additional 294,368 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,678,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,991,000 after purchasing an additional 108,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,726,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,298.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $565,509.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,525.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,976 in the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Semtech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $61.17 on Monday. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.51 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

