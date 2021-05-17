Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 418.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $95.62 on Monday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.17 and a 1-year high of $96.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.79 and a 200-day moving average of $85.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

MSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Gregory Polli sold 15,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total transaction of $1,313,485.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $79,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,072 shares of company stock worth $7,753,284 in the last 90 days. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

