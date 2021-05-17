Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,912 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of MGIC Investment worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 430.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 304.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,151,933.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTG. BTIG Research increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

MTG opened at $14.26 on Monday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

