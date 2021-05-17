Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.14 Million Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Teradata worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 17,911 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Teradata by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 20,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TDC shares. Bank of America upgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities upgraded Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

NYSE:TDC opened at $41.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $59.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.83 and a 200 day moving average of $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 7,741 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $309,872.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,911 shares in the company, valued at $5,400,487.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $55,900.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,522.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,309 shares of company stock worth $1,825,214 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

