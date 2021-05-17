Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.33 Million Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,237 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of ACI Worldwide worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

In related news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 22,879 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $884,730.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $39.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.93. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.12 and a beta of 1.27. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $285.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.