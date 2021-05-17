Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of Globus Medical worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Globus Medical by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,441,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $420,132,000 after acquiring an additional 86,833 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GMED shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $72.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 78.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $73.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.06 and a 200 day moving average of $63.34.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $8,680,931.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,543 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,311 over the last 90 days. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

