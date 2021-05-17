Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Teradata worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TDC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,625,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth about $49,501,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,671,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,549,000 after buying an additional 1,127,424 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,536,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,462,000 after buying an additional 1,083,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,849,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,959,000 after buying an additional 806,709 shares in the last quarter.

Get Teradata alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 7,741 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $309,872.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,911 shares in the company, valued at $5,400,487.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $55,900.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,522.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,214. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities raised shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.22.

TDC opened at $41.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.83 and its 200-day moving average is $32.83. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $59.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.36 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.