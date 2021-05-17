Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,842 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $79,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $2,115,818.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,072 shares of company stock valued at $7,753,284. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $95.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.17 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.32.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. William Blair raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

