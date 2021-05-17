Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,148 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Clean Harbors worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLH. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 11,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.3% during the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 318.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $93.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 1.72. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.02 and a twelve month high of $96.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.63 and a 200 day moving average of $80.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $659,214.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $863,900.00. Insiders sold 33,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,000,084 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

