Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,148 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Clean Harbors worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLH. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 11,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.3% during the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 318.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CLH stock opened at $93.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 1.72. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.02 and a twelve month high of $96.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.63 and a 200 day moving average of $80.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
In related news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $659,214.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $863,900.00. Insiders sold 33,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,000,084 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.
CLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.
About Clean Harbors
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
