Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,841 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,841 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,147.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $354,857.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

HR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $30.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $34.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.55.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. Analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

