Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,934 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of National Fuel Gas worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 3.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.6% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 8.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

NFG opened at $52.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.19. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $37.87 and a twelve month high of $53.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.47 and a beta of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFG shares. TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.93.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.