Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EBS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,276,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,815,000 after acquiring an additional 168,549 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,081,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,913,000 after acquiring an additional 188,179 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,588,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 803,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 657,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,935,000 after acquiring an additional 388,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Emergent BioSolutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

NYSE:EBS opened at $62.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.24. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $55.07 and a one year high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.62 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

