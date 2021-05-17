TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Hits New 1-Year High at $90.16

TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.16 and last traded at $89.76, with a volume of 3937 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.29.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average of $64.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2324 per share. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TFI International during the first quarter worth $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in TFI International in the first quarter worth $356,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile (NASDAQ:TFII)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

