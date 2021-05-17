The AZEK Company Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The AZEK in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. William Blair also issued estimates for The AZEK’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

AZEK has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.89.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $44.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion and a PE ratio of 75.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.92. The AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $199,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,332 shares of company stock worth $8,877,702 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,788,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,015,000 after buying an additional 2,413,605 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in The AZEK by 233.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,945,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,850,000 after buying an additional 2,063,083 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in The AZEK during the first quarter valued at $82,165,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in The AZEK by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,185,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,034,000 after buying an additional 1,234,349 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in The AZEK by 736.2% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,196,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,308,000 after buying an additional 1,053,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

