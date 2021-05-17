The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Sets New 1-Year High at $66.15

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.15 and last traded at $66.07, with a volume of 4436 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.84.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.10.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.7133 dividend. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 70.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 456,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,662,000 after acquiring an additional 103,300 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,525,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,377,000 after acquiring an additional 69,060 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

