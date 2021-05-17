The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,728 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $8,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.04.

Shares of BA opened at $226.95 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $125.80 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.49. The company has a market capitalization of $132.72 billion, a PE ratio of -28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

