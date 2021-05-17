The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,772,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801,408 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 4.61% of The E.W. Scripps worth $72,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 65,619 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

SSP stock opened at $20.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The E.W. Scripps Company has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $24.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.57.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.85. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The E.W. Scripps’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 5,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $121,582.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,683.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Symson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,488 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

