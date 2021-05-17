The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) is Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s 7th Largest Position

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. decreased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies accounts for 3.9% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned 0.12% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $110,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 612.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 28,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $294.67. 3,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,722. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.99 and a fifty-two week high of $318.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.78, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,184,667 shares of company stock valued at $618,854,807. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.