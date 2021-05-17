The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $6.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,111. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $6.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.17.

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

