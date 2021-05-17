The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.
Shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $6.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,111. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $6.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.17.
About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund
