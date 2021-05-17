The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GDV)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.
NYSE GDV traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $25.60. 211,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,317. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $16.43 and a 12 month high of $26.71.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile
