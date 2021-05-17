The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GDV)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

NYSE GDV traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $25.60. 211,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,317. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $16.43 and a 12 month high of $26.71.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

