The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GDV)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of GDV stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.60. 211,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,317. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.49. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.71.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

