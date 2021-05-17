The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GDV)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.
Shares of GDV stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.60. 211,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,317. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.49. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.71.
About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
