The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.
NYSEAMERICAN GLU traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,729. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $24.05.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile
