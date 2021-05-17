The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

GLU traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.25. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,729. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05.

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

