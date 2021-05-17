The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.
GLU traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.25. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,729. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05.
About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust
