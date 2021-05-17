The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.
Shares of NYSE:GGT traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.98. 23,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,920. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $10.37.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile
