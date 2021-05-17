The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSE:GGT traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.98. 23,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,920. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $10.37.

Get The Gabelli Multimedia Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.