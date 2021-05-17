The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

Shares of GUT stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $7.38. 84,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,491. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $8.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.66.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 24,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $198,648.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 692,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,096.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

