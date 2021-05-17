The Gabelli Utility Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

NYSE:GUT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 84,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,491. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.66. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $8.29.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 24,800 shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $198,648.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 692,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,096.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

