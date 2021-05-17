The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.230-2.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.23 billion-$2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.The GEO Group also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.570-0.590 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded The GEO Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $6.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

