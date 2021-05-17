The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.570-0.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $558 million-$563 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $570.80 million.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.230-2.310 EPS.

Shares of GEO opened at $6.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $758.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The GEO Group has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of The GEO Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

