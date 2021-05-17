The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) a C$26.00 Price Target

May 17th, 2021


Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) received a C$26.00 target price from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering lowered their price target on Suncor Energy to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.40.

TSE:SU traded up C$0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$28.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,518,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,951,640. The company has a market cap of C$43.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,596.67. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$14.28 and a one year high of C$29.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$26.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

