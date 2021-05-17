The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) a C$26.00 Price Target

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) received a C$26.00 target price from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering lowered their price target on Suncor Energy to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.40.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

TSE:SU traded up C$0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$28.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,518,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,951,640. The company has a market cap of C$43.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,596.67. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$14.28 and a one year high of C$29.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$26.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.