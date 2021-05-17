The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HIG. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,874,712.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monte Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,569,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 30,777 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 590,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,937,000 after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $66.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.65. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $32.32 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

