The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 2.5% of Palladium Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $50,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,067,000 after acquiring an additional 85,287 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.68.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $318.77 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.31 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $320.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

