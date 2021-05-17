The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Given a $20.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) has been assigned a $20.00 target price by equities research analysts at National Bankshares in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Friday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. National Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins started coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Shares of The Lion Electric stock traded up $1.32 on Monday, reaching $16.41. 103,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,743. The Lion Electric has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $35.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average of $18.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $6,840,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in The Lion Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $728,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of The Lion Electric by 497.2% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,418,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,548 shares during the last quarter.

The Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It creates, designs, and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks, and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit, and mass transit segments. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

