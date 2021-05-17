The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Now Covered by National Bank Financial

Analysts at National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LEV. Desjardins assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Lion Electric in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of LEV opened at $15.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.24. The Lion Electric has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $35.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in The Lion Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,840,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in The Lion Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $484,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in The Lion Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $728,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of The Lion Electric by 497.2% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,418,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,548 shares in the last quarter.

About The Lion Electric

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

