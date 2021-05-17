The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 16,971 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,826 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,971 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.45% of South State worth $25,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of South State by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 402,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,070,000 after acquiring an additional 31,364 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in South State by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 154,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,201,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in South State by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in South State in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,978,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in South State in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

In related news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $438,050.00. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 12,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $1,136,631.12. Insiders have sold 63,073 shares of company stock worth $5,493,113 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $90.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. South State Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.66 and a beta of 1.08.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $358.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that South State Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

