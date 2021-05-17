The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 316,964 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 104.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 621,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,964 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.16% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $30,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $40.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on ZI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.48.

In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $112,038.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,038.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 225,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $10,736,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,750 shares in the company, valued at $10,736,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,631,255 shares of company stock worth $136,375,949 over the last three months.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

