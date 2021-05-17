The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,437 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.98% of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares worth $31,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,122,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,195,000 after buying an additional 14,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,294,000 after purchasing an additional 38,499 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 215,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,828,000 after purchasing an additional 21,648 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,488,000 after purchasing an additional 68,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,761,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $192.66 on Monday. Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $106.00 and a 52-week high of $196.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.34 and a 200-day moving average of $163.38.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

