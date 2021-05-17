The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404,079 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.45% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $30,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,379,154 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $302,365,000 after purchasing an additional 140,666 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,246,679 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $126,287,000 after acquiring an additional 34,904 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,210,354 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $68,034,000 after acquiring an additional 862,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 988,443 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $55,560,000 after acquiring an additional 601,033 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $873,924.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,981,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,162,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $87.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $91.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.91.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.30%.

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.05.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.