The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,565 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Yum! Brands worth $31,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Yum! Brands by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,914,000 after purchasing an additional 48,371 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,089.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,117 shares of company stock valued at $5,801,286. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $119.27 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.10 and a 1 year high of $122.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.77. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.94.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

