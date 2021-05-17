The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMS) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,374 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 124.48% of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF worth $26,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 15,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMS opened at $35.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.76. John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $35.71.

