The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,801 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.51% of J2 Global worth $27,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JCOM. FIL Ltd lifted its position in J2 Global by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,046,000 after acquiring an additional 592,736 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at $42,460,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at $24,267,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in J2 Global by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,581,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,460,000 after acquiring an additional 188,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at $17,047,000.

In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,778.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JCOM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

JCOM stock opened at $125.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. J2 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $135.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

J2 Global Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

